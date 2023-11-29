Trent Bray is officially the head coach for Oregon State and he is set to hit the ground running with no time to waste.



Over the next few days, Bray is expected to begin figuring out his coaching staff. Right now, its unclear what members of the current staff are going to be retained and who will be let go.



As of right now, the Beavers will need to find an...



Offensive Coordinator

Defensive Coordinator

Quarterbacks Coach

Running Backs Coach

Tight Ends Coach

Offensive Line Coach

Secondary (Safeties) coach



as well as some recruiting positions and a new head strength and conditioning coach,.



Additionally, Bray is expected to meet with the current commitments (and family) in the near future, in hopes of keeping those already committed to the program with the program. I have reached out to all the commitments in hopes of getting initial reactions to the Bray hiring. I imagine they will not be able to keep every single commitment but keeping Bray should certainly help.



Expect the Beavers to continue to pick up where they left off recruiting-wise in the 2024 recruiting cycle, there will surely be changes as well but signing day is in less than three weeks, so things will move fast there. Then, of course, you have the transfer portal. The portal is set to open next Monday - the Beavers will likely be active in the portal based on our early intel.



Stay tuned at Beavers Edge for all the latest on those fronts and more.