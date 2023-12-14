ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Hearing some rumblings that a QB is on campus...

Brenden Slaughter

Brenden Slaughter

BeaversEdge Heisman
Staff
Aug 27, 2016
24,018
12,328
113
Sherwood, Oregon
Hearing from a source that Idaho QB Gevani McCoy could be on campus today...

Gevani McCoy - Football - University of Idaho Athletics

Gevani McCoy (4) Quarterback - SOPHOMORE (2023): Voted team captain by his teammates in the spring of 2023. REDSHIRT FRESHMAN (2022): Won the starting job in
govandals.com govandals.com
www.espn.com

Gevani McCoy - Idaho Vandals Quarterback - ESPN

View the profile of Idaho Vandals Quarterback Gevani McCoy on ESPN. Get the latest news, live stats and game highlights.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

Stay tuned for more
 
Latest posts

