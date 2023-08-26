ADVERTISEMENT

Football BeaversEdge Live Chat/Mailbag - Fire away with questions!

Brenden Slaughter

BeaversEdge Heisman
Staff
Aug 27, 2016
23,879
12,290
113
Sherwood, Oregon
Hey Edgers! Hope you're all having a great Saturday!

@Dylan Callaghan-Croley and I are here to answer your questions today!

It can be about anything! Questions on the football team? The future of the conference? Where we think OSU will ultimately end up? Questions on the recruiting side? Predictions? Favorite movies? Anything!

Please drop any questions you have here and we'll answer!

 
