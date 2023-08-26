Brenden Slaughter
BeaversEdge Heisman
Staff
- Aug 27, 2016
- 23,879
- 12,290
- 113
Hey Edgers! Hope you're all having a great Saturday!
@Dylan Callaghan-Croley and I are here to answer your questions today!
It can be about anything! Questions on the football team? The future of the conference? Where we think OSU will ultimately end up? Questions on the recruiting side? Predictions? Favorite movies? Anything!
Please drop any questions you have here and we'll answer!
