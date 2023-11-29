Dylan Callaghan-Croley
BeaversEdge Four-Star Recruit
Staff
- Feb 27, 2022
- 1,336
- 1,854
- 113
According to sources as well as our Michigan State sister site, Aidan is heavily considering leaving Corvallis to go to East Lansing and the expectation as of right now is that he will be a Spartan.
Going back to add a note here..
the key word here is EXPECTATION. A lot can change in today's age of CFP, very quickly.
